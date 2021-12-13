BizTech Share

Ratings agency Fitch reports Evergrande missed loan payments | Money Talks

China Evergrande has been struggling to pay its debts for months. And it's not the only Chinese property developer in trouble. On Thursday, the company and rival Kaisa both finally defaulted, according to ratings agency Fitch. The government is stepping in to contain the crisis within the sector and mitigate its impact on the broader economy. Einar Tangen joined us from Beijing. He's an independent political and economic affairs commentator and a senior fellow at the Taihe Institute. #Evergrande #EvergrandeDefault #KaisaGroup