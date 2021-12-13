POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish firms beef up infrastructure to support EV sales | Money Talks
05:38
BizTech
Turkish firms beef up infrastructure to support EV sales | Money Talks
Electric car sales have been surging in Turkey since the start of the year. A growing number of customers are turning to battery-powered models, which may be more expensive off the lot, but are a lot cheaper to run. While the boom is still in its infancy, local companies are investing heavily to support the industry's growth. Hasan Tufan is a transportation and communications specialist at the Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry. TRT World Senior Business Producer Paolo Montecillo spoke to him on the sidelines of the E-Drive exhibit in Istanbul, where they talked about what the government wants to achieve in the adoption of electric vehicles. #ElectricCars #TurkeyEVMarket #TurkeyElectricVehicles
December 13, 2021
