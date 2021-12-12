World Share

Dozens of people feared dead after powerful storms hit US

US President Joe Biden has ordered Federal Assistance for Kentucky, which has declared a state of Emergency. It's the worst hit by tornadoes that ripped across the mid-west and the South of the country. Kentucky's governor says as many as 100 people may have been killed in what he called one of the toughest nights in the state's history. The storm also ripped through communities from Arkansas to Illinois leaving a trail of destruction. An Amazon warehouse had its roof collapse killing at least six people and trapping an unknown number of workers. Claire Herriot reports. #USTornadoes #Amazon