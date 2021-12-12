POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mexico’s President Obrador expresses 'sorrow' over deadly truck accident
02:02
World
Mexico’s President Obrador expresses 'sorrow' over deadly truck accident
In southern Mexico, 54 people were killed in a lorry accident on Thursday. It's a reminder of the perilous journey some migrants take to try and reach the US. It comes at a time when human rights groups are criticising the Biden administration for restarting a Trump-era policy that makes it even more difficult for some asylum seekers to enter the US. Sally Ayhan has the story. #USMexicoBorder #BidenAdministration #MigrantTruck
December 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?