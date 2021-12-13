POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Left Hook | Storyteller | Full Film
38:10
World
Left Hook | Storyteller | Full Film
`Left Hook: Women Boxers of Gaza` tells the story of first women boxing team in Gaza. A passionate trainer Osama Ayoub set up the team in 2020 with the help of Jamal Al-Far, an aged former-box-player businessman. The junior girls, ages between 12-15 are so passionate to learn the sport and have even bigger dreams to be professional players. Their families are so supportive, as they want their kids to get out the war-torn Gaza's bleak atmosphere. But the society has prejudices against girls playing such a masculine sport. So the team has to fight with the society's prejudices as well as with the hardships of Gaza. Despite all the debate and hardship Osama and Jamal are so determined to make the first competition in the small city. The film follows the team throughout their journey between the hardships of the city: electricity cuts, financial hardships, bleak political atmosphere and society's prejudices.
December 13, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?