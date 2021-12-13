World Share

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett meets Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed

Naftali Bennett is in the United Arab Emirates on the first official visit by an Israeli prime minister to the country. He has met Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in the highest-level visit since the Abraham Accords were signed last year. Political analyst Lamis Andoni explains how the normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel is seen in the Middle East. #Bennett #UAE #BinZayed