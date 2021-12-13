World Share

Kentucky tornadoes: Thousands of homes gone, dozens dead

In the United States, where search and rescue operations continue in parts of six states after a string of powerful tornadoes left a trail of destruction, obliterating homes, businesses, and - in some cases - entire towns. The governor of Kentucky says the storms were the worst in the state's history. He expects the death toll there to exceed 100. From Arkansas to Illinois, the tornadoes - which at their peak on Friday numbered 30 - were fierce and relentless. One tornado stayed on the ground for more than 300 kilometers. Mutallip Erdogan has the latest.