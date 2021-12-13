World Share

Macron's Visegrad Agenda: A Tougher Stance on Immigration?

France's President Emmanuel Macron is meeting with leaders of the Visegrad Four in Budapest. At a time when relations between the European Union and the Visegrad Group have been strained due to disagreements over migration policy, the French president's visit is seen by some experts as a gesture of reconciliation. And as Paris prepares to assume the leadership of the EU Council in three weeks, is Macron positioning France as the leader of Europe and looking to take a tougher stance on immigration? Guests: Dorit Geva Sociology Professor at Central European University Yasser Louati Human Rights and Civil Liberties Activist Wojciech Przybylski Editor-in-Chief at Visegrad Insight Magazine