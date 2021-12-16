World Share

GERMANY: Who is Olaf Scholz?

On the campaign trail, his pitch for the chancellorship was built around the idea of reunifying German society, particularly for the left-behind and the less well-off, including a plan to raise the minimum wage. So, what makes Olaf Scholz tick? And what will define him, holding together a coalition at home or tensions on Europe's eastern border? Guest Straps Alim Baluch Lecturer at University of Bath LOCATION: BATH, UK Ursula Munch Director of the Academy for Political Education LOCATION: MUNICH, GERMANY