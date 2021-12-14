POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Blinken says Beijing actions in South China Sea are ‘unlawful’
05:26
World
Blinken says Beijing actions in South China Sea are ‘unlawful’
The US secretary of state has urged China to stop what he says are aggressive actions in the Indo-Pacific region. America’s top diplomat is touring Southeast Asia. On his visit to Indonesia Blinken confirmed that the US, along with other countries, will push back against Beijing if it continues what he says is unlawful behaviour in the South China Sea. Joe Siracusa from Curtin University has more on Blinken’s visit. #Blinken #China #IndoPacific
December 14, 2021
