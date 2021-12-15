POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US House passes legislation to combat Islamophobia
US House passes legislation to combat Islamophobia
The US House of Representatives has voted to approve a bill allowing the state department to monitor and combat anti-Muslim sentiment. It comes after Republican Representative Lauren Boebert was accused of making Islamophobic comments towards fellow lawmaker Ilhan Omar, who is Muslim. Tallha Abdulrazaq, counterterrorism and security expert at the University of Exeter's strategy and Security Institute, weighs in. #Islamophobia #AntiMuslim #IlhanOmar
December 15, 2021
