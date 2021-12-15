POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US House committee to vote on bill to combat anti-Muslim behaviour
US House committee to vote on bill to combat anti-Muslim behaviour
US lawmakers have been debating and will vote on a bill calling for a special office to address Islamophobia. The proposal comes weeks after Republican lawmaker Lauren Boebert used an anti-Muslim slur against Democratic Republican Ilhan Omar. Arsalan Iftikhar, author of ‘Fear of a Muslim Planet’, explains whether this bill is likely to pass. #Islamophobia #AntiMuslim #IlhanOmar
December 15, 2021
