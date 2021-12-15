POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China's slump deepens as home and retail sales disappoint
04:53
BizTech
China's slump deepens as home and retail sales disappoint
China's economic slump is deepening due to its property crisis and the return of social distancing restrictions, which weighed on consumer sentiment. Growth in retail sales also slowed to 3.9% percent in November, from October's gain of almost 5%. One bright spot was China's manufacturing sector. Industrial output growth accelerated slightly to 3.8%. #ChinaEconomy #ChinaHomeSales #ChinaRetailSales
December 15, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?