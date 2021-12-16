World Share

Azerbaijani, Armenian Leaders Meet to Resolve Post-war Disputes

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have met in Brussels for talks mediated by the European Union. The talks, held during the sixth Eastern Partnership Summit and dubbed as 'significant' by the European Council President Charles Michel, were aimed at reducing tensions between the two neighbours following last year's Nagorno-Karabakh war and to advance diplomacy. Meanwhile, Turkey and Armenia have also been looking to normalise relations by preparing their special representatives for talks. So, could the South Caucasus finally be on its way to peace and improved relations? And could Armenia soon become an integrated partner in the region? Guests: Farid Shafiyev Chairperson of the Center of Analysis of International Relations Richard Giragosian Director of Armenia's Regional Studies Center Murat Aslan Researcher at the SETA Foundation