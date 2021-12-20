BizTech Share

Facebook owner Meta bans seven private surveillance firms | Money Talks

Meta - the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has banned seven surveillance companies from all its platforms. The banned companies are accused of targeting individuals using the personal information they share on social media, and include Black Cube, which was hired by the disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein to track women who had accused him of sexual abuse. #MetaBans #SocialMedia #PrivacyRules