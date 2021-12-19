World Share

US sees progress and reversals in confronting racial injustice

When US President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, he promised to have the backs of African Americans - a group whose support propelled him to the White House. Since then, he's appointed Black officials to some of the highest offices in the country and established a new national holiday to honour their history. So, in the year after a wave of Black Lives Matter protests across the United States, is the country closer to achieving racial justice? Yasmine El-Sabawi takes a look.