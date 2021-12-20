World Share

Record low turnout for Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' polls

A record low turnout has been registered in Hong Kong's legislative council election, the first since China introduced a national security law. Pro-Beijing candidates have claimed an overwhelming victory. Just over 30 percent of voters took part in the 'patriots-only election' in which China decided the eligibility of every candidate. Founder of Hongkongers in Britain, Simon Cheng explains why voter turnout was low. #patriotsonlyelection #HongKong #election