World Share

Albanian PM hosts Serbian and Macedonian leaders in Tirana

The leaders of Serbia, Albania and Macedonia are taking part in a two-day meeting in the Albanian capital of Tirana as part of what is known as the 'Open Balkans' initiative. The plan aims to provide, among other things, unhindered transit between the three countries in an effort to enable faster economic growth. Admir Mulaosmanovic from the International University of Sarajevo has more. #OpenBalkans #Albania #Rama