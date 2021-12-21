World Share

United Kingdom deals with the rapid spread of the Omicron

Much of the world is watching how the United Kingdom deals with the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. More than 10,000 cases of the omicron were confirmed over the weekend, and yet, while the government in London is still considering how best to lower the rate of transmission, other countries are acting more quickly, closing public facilities, introducing restrictions on movement, and imposing travel bans. Our correspondent Sarah Morice reports on some of the worst hit European countries.