Tigray forces pull out of Amhara and Afar region
03:27
World
Tigrayan forces fighting the Ethiopian government say they have withdrawn from key regions in the north of the country. A spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front, says troops have pulled out of Amhara and Afar, two regions that neighbour Tigray. Adem Kassie Abebe, an adviser with the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance explains the significance of this withdrawal. #TigrayForces #Afar #Amhara
December 21, 2021
