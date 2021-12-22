US lawmakers urge Biden to unlock Afghan central bank funds | Money Talks

BizTech Share

As Afghanistan teeters on the brink of economic collapse, US lawmakers have called for the release of Afghan government funds. The assets were frozen when the Taliban took control in August. 40 members of the US House of Representatives have argued that the collapse of Afghanistan's currency would only worsen its humanitarian crisis. Torek Farhadi is a former adviser to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, as well as to the Afghan government. He explains why the central bank funds are so desperately needed and how they can be released in a responsible way. #Afganistan #AfghanPoverty #AfghanistanReserves