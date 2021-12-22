POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Women-run start-ups on the rise despite lack of funding | Money Talks
BizTech
Women-run start-ups on the rise despite lack of funding | Money Talks
Despite a lack of capital, women are changing the rules of entrepreneurship in South Africa. According to the World Bank, only three-percent of all early stage investment in Africa in the last eight years went to female-led start-ups. And because of historic disadvantages, the numbers are lower for Black women. Ntshepeng Motema reports from Johannesburg. #SouthAfrica #WomanStartup #GenderGap
December 22, 2021
