Turkish Lira rallies on government measures to protect currency | Money Talks

The Turkish government has announced measures to bolster the lira and help consumers cope with the rising cost of living. The new policies aim to make local currency assets more attractive, as the country deals with market swings that have worsened inflationary pressures. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the policies have had an immediate impact. Taha Arvas joined us. He's an adjunct professor of finance at Bogazici University in Istanbul.