POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Alcohol-free drinks create buzz in UK ahead of holidays | Money Talks
02:48
BizTech
Alcohol-free drinks create buzz in UK ahead of holidays | Money Talks
The holiday season is here but many Britons are considering a celebration without the champagne. Interest in alcohol-free drinks is bubbling. Non-alcoholic beers have been on the shelves for years, but the fastest-growing sector is alcohol-free spirits. Retail sales in the UK alone have increased 30% in the past year. Oliver Reagan reports. #UKHolidaySeason #NonAlcoholicBeverages #AlcoholFree
December 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?