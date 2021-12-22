POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Putin warns of possible military response over ‘aggressive’ NATO
05:11
World
Putin warns of possible military response over ‘aggressive’ NATO
President Vladimir Putin warns Russia will 'take adequate military-technical response measures' to any Western aggression. Putin did not spell out the nature of these measures. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine, which has sparked fears that Moscow is planning an invasion. Ben Aris, BNE IntelliNews editor-in-chief, weighs in. #NATO-#Ukraine #Putin
December 22, 2021
