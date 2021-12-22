POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Putin says Russia would respond ‘adequately’ to any Western aggression
Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country has no room to retreat in its stand-off with the United States over Ukraine. Speaking to senior military officials in Moscow, Putin warned Russia will 'take adequate military-technical response measures' to any Western aggression. Peter Zalmayev from the Eurasia Democracy Initiative explains what that response could look like. #NATO-#Ukraine #Putin
December 22, 2021
