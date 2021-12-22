POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lanka to exchange tea for oil with Iran to settle $250M debt
05:00
World
Sri Lanka to exchange tea for oil with Iran to settle $250M debt
Sri Lanka is turning to its tea industry in order to settle a $250M oil debt with Iran. Sri Lankan officials say they plan to send $5M worth of tea each month in order to repay Iran for oil. The agreement comes as Sri Lanka's economy deteriorates and its foreign reserves dwindle. Dhananath Fernando from the Advocata Institute weighs in on Sri Lanka's economy and why it has resorted to this method. #SriLanka #debt #Inflation
December 22, 2021
