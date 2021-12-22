POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
MH17 Trial: Prosecutors demand life sentences for suspects of plane downing
02:08
World
MH17 Trial: Prosecutors demand life sentences for suspects of plane downing
Dutch prosecutors have demanded life sentences for the four suspects in the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 in July 2014. All 298 people on board were killed when the plane was hit by a Russian anti-aircraft missile over Ukraine. Prosecutors say the three Russians and one Ukrainian helped supply the missile system that was used by Russian-backed separatists. All the suspects are still at large. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
December 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?