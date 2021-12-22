World Share

France set to open voluntary vaccination for children over five

Countries are looking over their shoulders, wondering where the biggest threat from the omicron coronavirus variant is coming from. Is it from outside or inside? New directives are being issued all the time, some countries re-introducing restrictions or even locking down, some putting travel bans in place while others lift them, realising the omicron variant is already in their territory. Boosting vaccination campaigns is a luxury many can’t afford, but for some of those who can, they’re now talking about about not a third jab, but a fourth. Sarah Morice reports.