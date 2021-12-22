POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
France set to open voluntary vaccination for children over five
01:54
World
France set to open voluntary vaccination for children over five
Countries are looking over their shoulders, wondering where the biggest threat from the omicron coronavirus variant is coming from. Is it from outside or inside? New directives are being issued all the time, some countries re-introducing restrictions or even locking down, some putting travel bans in place while others lift them, realising the omicron variant is already in their territory. Boosting vaccination campaigns is a luxury many can’t afford, but for some of those who can, they’re now talking about about not a third jab, but a fourth. Sarah Morice reports.
December 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?