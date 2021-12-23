POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Libya's presidential election has been postponed
World
There are renewed fears of violence in Libya, where Friday's presidential election has been postponed. The electoral commission has proposed a new date of January the 24th. But as some observers doubt Libya has the infrastructure to hold an election and sustain a unified presidency, the delay is a significant blow for a country that has been divided between east and west for years. Claire Herriot reports.
December 23, 2021
