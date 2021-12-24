POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The US Border Patrol has reported more than 1.6 million encounters with migrants
03:25
World
The US Border Patrol has reported more than 1.6 million encounters with migrants
The US Border Patrol has reported more than 1.6 million encounters with migrants, refugees and asylum seekers along the US-Mexico border this year. That's the highest annual tally on record. But thousands of Haitian and Central Americans seeking asylum in the US have found themselves in limbo, stranded within sight of their dream future. Our Mexican correspondent Valeria Leon has more.
December 24, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?