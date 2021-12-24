POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pardon granted for South Korea ex-president convicted of corruption
04:28
World
Pardon granted for South Korea ex-president convicted of corruption
South Korea president Moon Jae-in has granted a pardon to his imprisoned predecessor. Former president Park Geun-hye began serving a 22-year sentence for corruption in 2017. She was found guilty of colluding with a confidante to receive millions of dollars from major conglomerates. Political Scientist Victor Teo explains the possible reasons for her release. #Geunhye #corruption #SouthKorea
December 24, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?