World Share

Ethiopian government: Military won't cross into Tigray for now

The Ethiopian government has announced its forces will not advance further into the northern Tigray region. The federal army have been ordered only to maintain areas they have already recaptured from the Tigray People's Liberation Front. The Ethiopian army made significant advances in recent weeks, retaking major towns and cities in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions. Ann Fitz-Gerald from Balsillie School of International Affairs has more on this strategic move by the Ethiopian government. #Ethiopiamilitary #Tigray #Amhara