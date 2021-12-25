POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Flights cancelled, restrictions imposed as Omicron spreads during Holidays
01:01
World
Flights cancelled, restrictions imposed as Omicron spreads during Holidays
Tens of thousands of people around the world won't make it home in time for Christmas. That's because more than 4500 flights have been cancelled due to rising coronavirus cases. Carriers including United Airlines, Delta and Air China say they've been forced to make the cuts because they don't have enough healthy employees to staff their flights. The Omicron variant is behind the rapid spread and has reportedly accounted for %75 of global coronavirus cases in the past week. Yasin Eken reports.
December 25, 2021
