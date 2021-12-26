POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
James Webb Space Telescope launches on mission to find first galaxies
02:25
World
James Webb Space Telescope launches on mission to find first galaxies
After decades in development, the James Webb Space Telescope has been successfully launched. It's NASA's latest space observatory, the most powerful ever built, and will help to provide answers to questions about our solar system. Its task is ambitious - to look more than 13 billion years back in time and reach the hidden regions of space. Aksel Zaimovic reports. #James Webb #NASA
December 26, 2021
