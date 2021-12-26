POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish lira rallies against dollar after the government announced new measures
26:00
World
Turkish lira rallies against dollar after the government announced new measures
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. The World Health Organisation urges caution during the holiday season, as the Omicron variant sweeps through communities. Turkish lira rallies against the dollar after the government announced new measures No room for retreat over Ukraine - President Vladimir Putin says Russia will adopt a military response if the West doesn't back down And we will look at how preparations are shaping up, for a second pandemic Christmas #Playback #NewsSummary
December 26, 2021
