UKRAINE: FATE in the hands of Washington & Moscow

War with Ukraine? Russia has amassed military equipment and an estimated 100,000 combat-ready troops within striking distance of the Ukrainian border. Will the West stand by Ukraine against Vladimir Putin? GUESTS Katharine Quinn-Judge Consulting Senior Analyst on Ukraine at Crisis Group William Bill Taylor Former US ambassador to Ukraine Alexandra Fillipenko Senior Research Fellow Russian Academy of Science