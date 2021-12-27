POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
State of the Pandemic | Bigger Than Five
Two years since the first Covid-19 outbreaks, the virus to spread and kill worldwide. As 2021 draws to a close, we take a look at its latest variant, Omicron, and the state of the pandemic. Will governments have to consider a new co-ordinated response? Guests: Sibongiseni Dhlomo Deputy Minister of Health of South Africa Syra Madad Senior Director of Special Pathogens Program at New York City Health + Hospitals
December 27, 2021
