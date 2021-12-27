POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New Year's celebrations cancelled, restricted as Omicron spreads
07:52
World
New Year's celebrations cancelled, restricted as Omicron spreads
COVID-19 has disrupted the travels plans of people in every continent. More than 7,000 flights have been cancelled globally since Friday. Chinese and US airlines seem to be the hardest hit. US airlines Delta, United and JetBlue, say they to cancel flights due to Omicron cases among their staff and flight crew. World Health Organization Adviser Mary-Louise McLaws weighs in on what these cancellations mean. #COVID19 #Omicron #NewYear
December 27, 2021
