POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One – German Greens MP Omid Nouripour
13:20
World
One on One – German Greens MP Omid Nouripour
Germany’s new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock has pledged to prioritise democracy and human rights. That’s in stark contrast to the foreign policies of successive administrations under Angela Merkel. For some insight into the challenges in balancing human rights and commercial interests, TRT World sat down with German MP and Green Party Foreign Affairs spokesperson Omid Nouripour. #GreenParty #Germany
December 27, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?