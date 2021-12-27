POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
President Mohamed: PM poses serious threat to elections in Somalia
03:44
World
President Mohamed: PM poses serious threat to elections in Somalia
Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamad has suspended the Prime Minister. Roble has accused Abdullahi Mohamad of trying to stage a coup. The president says an investigation is underway against Roble for corruption and misconduct. Both have accused each other of intentionally delaying the parliamentary vote. Journalist Abdalle Mumin weighs in on the political and humanitarian crisis in Somalia. #Somalia #Farmaajo #Roble
December 27, 2021
