POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iraq: Can Muqtada al Sadr Form an Effective Government?
26:35
World
Iraq: Can Muqtada al Sadr Form an Effective Government?
The Iraqi Supreme Court on Monday upheld the results of the country's parliamentary election, in effect ratifying a win for the hardline Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr. Al Sadr's nationalist party claimed a huge 35 percent increase in seats from its 2018 position, becoming the largest party in the parliament. Al Sadr once enjoyed backing from Iran and was a fierce enemy of the United States, but now opposes all foreign interference in Iraq. He has also hinted at increasing representation of the country's Kurdish and Sunni minorities. But will his reform project turn the tide on corruption and re-engage Iraqi civilians? Guests: Farhad Alaaldin Iraq Advisory Council Chairperson Ahmed Rushdi Senior Adviser to the Iraqi Parliament's Secretary General Tallha Abdulrazaq Iraqi Security and Political Analyst
April 15, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?