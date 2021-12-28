POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iraqi Sadrist bloc says it will move with the 'Great Reform' project
03:21
World
Iraqi Sadrist bloc says it will move with the 'Great Reform' project
Iraq's Sadrist bloc says it will weed out corruption after coming to power - calling it the Great Reform project. The bloc is set to take over the government after the country's Supreme Court cleared its way by rejecting appeals against the results of October's parliamentary election. Former Spokesperson for Iraqi Deputy PM Entifadh Qanbar weighs in. #iraq #Sadristbloc #Corruption
December 28, 2021
