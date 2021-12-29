POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China's tighter regulations put tech, property firms under pressure | Money Talks
In China, a sweeping regulatory crackdown that's targeted everything from high tech to the property sector and beyond has calmed in recent weeks following a year-long roller-coaster ride, which saw more than a trillion dollars wiped off the value of Chinese companies globally. But it's left businesses uncertain about the future and raised fears over China's economic outlook. Patrick Fok reports from Beijing. Jeffrey Halley is a senior market analyst for the Asia Pacific region at OANDA. He told us how China's regulatory crackdown affected its economy. #ChinaRegulation #ChineseTechFirms #PropertyMarket
December 29, 2021
