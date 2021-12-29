POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cost of extreme weather events surged in 2021 | Money Talks
06:19
BizTech
Cost of extreme weather events surged in 2021 | Money Talks
2021 is expected to be one of the seven hottest years in recorded history. The past 12 months of extreme weather events have shattered records and cost lives around the world. But among the destruction, there is hope. As Sarah Morice reports, this year's COP26 climate change conference may not have delivered all that was wished for, but it does leave the world with a fighting chance. Bob Ward is the Policy and Communcations Director at the London School of Economics Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. He told us more about the economic toll of extreme weather events. #ClimateCrisis #COP26 #ExtremeWeather
December 29, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?