What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Will Israel’s confidence-building measures improve the lives of Palestinians?

After a meeting between with Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Israel has approved a series of confidence-building measures designed to improve relations. The meeting occurred during the first formal visit by a Palestinian leader to Israel in a decade. Hatem Bazian, senior lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley has more on the visit. #Abbas #Gantz #Palestinians