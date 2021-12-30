POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Israel’s confidence-building measures improve the lives of Palestinians?
04:05
World
Will Israel’s confidence-building measures improve the lives of Palestinians?
After a meeting between with Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Israel has approved a series of confidence-building measures designed to improve relations. The meeting occurred during the first formal visit by a Palestinian leader to Israel in a decade. Hatem Bazian, senior lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley has more on the visit. #Abbas #Gantz #Palestinians
December 30, 2021
