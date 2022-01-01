What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

One surname rule causes stir in Japan

In June, Japan’s top court ruled that married couples must adopt one surname, marking what many consider to be a major setback for women’s rights in the country. The ruling is based on a century-old law, which many women's rights activists say is outdated. Frustration over the law increased even further when Japan released a digital COVID-19 vaccine passport in late December that failed to accommodate women’s maiden names. Mayu Yoshida has more.