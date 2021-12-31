POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
More protests planned in Sudan on New Year's Eve against military coup
05:10
World
More protests planned in Sudan on New Year's Eve against military coup
More demonstrations are planned in Sudan as protests continue against October's military takeover. Clashes turned violent during Thursday's rallies with security forces killing at least five protesters. Tens of thousands joined Thursday's rallies for a full return of the civilian-led government. Jan Pospisil from the University of Vienna explains why Sudan's transition to democracy is stalling so much. #SudanProtests #Coup #Military
December 31, 2021
