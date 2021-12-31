What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

More protests planned in Sudan on New Year's Eve against military coup

More demonstrations are planned in Sudan as protests continue against October's military takeover. Clashes turned violent during Thursday's rallies with security forces killing at least five protesters. Tens of thousands joined Thursday's rallies for a full return of the civilian-led government. Jan Pospisil from the University of Vienna explains why Sudan's transition to democracy is stalling so much. #SudanProtests #Coup #Military