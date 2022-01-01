World Share

Playback: Review of the Year

We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. In the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, cases are still on the rise around the world. Hotter temperatures, stronger floods, and larger wildfires... Natural disasters intensified last year, forcing countries to confront the climate crisis. And we will look at the migration crisis, that's been fueled by both natural and man-made causes...