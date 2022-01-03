POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Vaccine inequality remains prevalent amid new variants | Money Talks
BizTech
Vaccine inequality remains prevalent amid new variants | Money Talks
2021 saw the global rollout of vaccines against COVID-19. They have had a significant effect in reducing infection, illness and deaths although the Omicron variant may reduce their efficacy. New anti-viral treatments are also being approved and will be distributed at the start of 2022. But not everyone in the world has had access to vaccines with a significant shortage of supply in the developing world. Scientists say for as long as that is the case, the emergence of new variants like Omicron will remain a serious threat. Doctor Bharat Pankhania is a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School. He told us more about how developed countries have failed to deliver their promises of immunising the rest of the world. #Vaccine #CovidVariants #CovidTreatment
January 3, 2022
